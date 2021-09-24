Qatar, FPF, Al-Khelaïfi holds an incredible convocation

Exceeded by the attacks of the president of La Liga, the PSG had sent a bleeding letter to Javier Tebas two weeks ago. On RMC Sport, the Spanish leader has once again established himself as a lesson-giver to the capital club by even issuing an invitation to its leaders.

PSG: The club seriously reframes Javier Tebas!

“Dear Mr. Tebas, you allow yourself to publicly attack the French Championship, our club, our players – and players from other formations – but also lovers of French football, by constantly making insulting and defamatory remarks insinuating that we do not respect the economic rules that govern football, and other unfounded outings. Year after year, it has not escaped your notice that we nevertheless comply with the regulations of UEFA and France, in particular those of the DNCG.

It is also useful to stress that the LFP has not, unlike your League, waited in recent years to take measures and put in place a strong financial control ”, had notably written Paris Saint-Germain in a letter. published by RMC Sport. But Javier Tebas does not budge and returns to the charge for PSG. Only, this time he proposes to meet the Parisian leaders.

Javier Tebas wants to meet PSG leaders





Responding to the letter from Paris Saint-Germain, the first person in charge of Spanish football proposes to Nasser Al-Khelaïfi a meeting to explain and resolve the differences regarding Financial Fair Play and the direct involvement of Qatar in the capital of the Parisian club.

“We told them that we would like to invite them to Madrid, or meet them wherever they want, and we will explain to them exactly why we said what we said. I am ready to sit down at a table, with PSG, and explain to them why I think they do not respect the rules of financial fair play ”, retorted the Spanish lawyer on the airwaves of metropolitan radio.

Then add: “We could clarify the situation. But they haven’t answered us yet. So I imagine that when we publish our response, they will come back to us. “ As a reminder, Tebas’s criticisms of Paris SG have become more virulent since Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Leonardo managed to steal Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos from the two flagship clubs of the Spanish championship.