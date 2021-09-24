Quinté + of Friday, September 24, 2021 at Vincennes: the forecasts

Find the predictions of Dominique Cordier for the quinté of Friday September 24, 2021 in Vincennes, the Cléomède Prize. Departure at 8:15 p.m.. 15 starters. Harnessed trot. 2,850 meters. Small track. Mares from 6 to 8 years old.

Two mares to be eliminated automatically, the numbers 9 and 10, to which we can add, but less certainly, the 1 and the 15.

There are therefore eleven left to touch Quinté. Our favorite here is the 14 French Way of Life, which finds a lot to its measure. However, he has to return the distance, which is never easy on this course, as for the 13 Flower Ball, perhaps the best in pure class, or the 11 Fille du Chêne, which we break, a sign that it will progress on its three most recent attempts.

Speaking of ironing, our last minute, 2 Foxy Lady Yankee, has been making great strides since she was shown barefoot, which is still the case here. Even if its experience of Vincennes and its small track is zero, it is in great shape, hence a confirmation of its good last expected outings.





Among the good secondary chances, let us note the candidacy of 3 Folette du Mans, able to keep an accessit at good odds at this level …

The predictions:

14. French Way of Life

2. Foxy Lady Yankee

13. Flower Ball

3. Folette du Mans

12. Farah des Caux

11. Daughter of the Oak

6. Endene Beauregard

The last minute :

2. Foxy Lady Yankee

Results for Wednesday 22 September at Amiens

We cannot be satisfied with the fact that the last minute finished fifth, in a finish where many horses with secondary chances concluded at the finish …

