Quinté PMU – Prediction of PRIX CLEOMEDE Sept. 24, 2021

The Prix Cléomède, fifth this Friday, in Vincennes, is intended only for mares, those of 6-7 and 8-year-olds who have not reached the threshold of 181,000 euros in earnings. Even if it is never easy to make up the distance on the small Vincennes track, our choice fell on the silverest mares of the event.

14 FRENCH WAY OF LIFE (photo): After having signed a pleasant success in June in Caen, she recorded three consecutive 2nd places, including one in a summer quinté, in Cabourg. Gifted, preserved, and efficient on holding courses, it is one of the priority choices of the race.

12 FARAH DES CAUX : She approaches this competition in full possession of her means. Its success obtained on September 8 in Pornichet-La Baule is there to testify. In addition, she will perform once again with all four feet bare. What incline to confidence.

13 FLOWER BALL : Certainly, it remains on a disqualification at Alençon. However, it recommends two victories in five attempts on the proposed route. She also has, in 1’12”9, the best lap of the peloton on the course and she will be barefoot. We keep.

15 EMILIA CEIJY : She has shown commendable consistency for several weeks. It has just made the arrival of quintés, in Vincennes, and this against the males. Moreover, she is the richest in the race. So many parameters that will earn him logic supporters.

2 FOXY LADY YANKEE : It is in constant progress. Moreover, it remains on a series of seven consecutive podiums, including a recent victory, obtained from start to finish, at Pornichet. Here, for her debut at Vincennes, she can take them far… Distrust.

11 DAUGHTER OF THE OAK : It has not passed the post in the lead since June 2020. However, this success had been obtained at Vincennes. On the other hand, it has not been skimmed since its 2nd place acquired in November at Vincennes. For fans of worthy outsiders.

3 FOLETTE DU MANS : Seen at the start of races to claim this winter, it has since distinguished itself in more upscale society. Even if it has no room for maneuver at this level, it retains its say, at least for obtaining an accessit.

8 ESPERANCE MIX: Consistency is not one of its main qualities. In addition, it has only three successes in 62 races run. However, she has already won at Vincennes and she faces a good entry on the verge of hindsight. At the end of the combination.

In case of non-runner: 5 FERIA DE BUSSET

