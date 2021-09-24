More

    Quinté PMU – Prediction of PRIX CLEOMEDE Sept. 24, 2021

    Stéphane Davy - Journalist Canalturf.com

    The photo of French Way Of Life

    The Prix Cléomède, fifth this Friday, in Vincennes, is intended only for mares, those of 6-7 and 8-year-olds who have not reached the threshold of 181,000 euros in earnings. Even if it is never easy to make up the distance on the small Vincennes track, our choice fell on the silverest mares of the event.

    14 FRENCH WAY OF LIFE (photo): After having signed a pleasant success in June in Caen, she recorded three consecutive 2nd places, including one in a summer quinté, in Cabourg. Gifted, preserved, and efficient on holding courses, it is one of the priority choices of the race.

    12 FARAH DES CAUX : She approaches this competition in full possession of her means. Its success obtained on September 8 in Pornichet-La Baule is there to testify. In addition, she will perform once again with all four feet bare. What incline to confidence.

    13 FLOWER BALL : Certainly, it remains on a disqualification at Alençon. However, it recommends two victories in five attempts on the proposed route. She also has, in 1’12”9, the best lap of the peloton on the course and she will be barefoot. We keep.

    15 EMILIA CEIJY : She has shown commendable consistency for several weeks. It has just made the arrival of quintés, in Vincennes, and this against the males. Moreover, she is the richest in the race. So many parameters that will earn him logic supporters.

    2 FOXY LADY YANKEE : It is in constant progress. Moreover, it remains on a series of seven consecutive podiums, including a recent victory, obtained from start to finish, at Pornichet. Here, for her debut at Vincennes, she can take them far… Distrust.

    11 DAUGHTER OF THE OAK : It has not passed the post in the lead since June 2020. However, this success had been obtained at Vincennes. On the other hand, it has not been skimmed since its 2nd place acquired in November at Vincennes. For fans of worthy outsiders.

    3 FOLETTE DU MANS : Seen at the start of races to claim this winter, it has since distinguished itself in more upscale society. Even if it has no room for maneuver at this level, it retains its say, at least for obtaining an accessit.

    8 ESPERANCE MIX: Consistency is not one of its main qualities. In addition, it has only three successes in 62 races run. However, she has already won at Vincennes and she faces a good entry on the verge of hindsight. At the end of the combination.

    In case of non-runner: 5 FERIA DE BUSSET

    PMU PMU Customers – Play this race

    Stéphane Davy’s selection

    BASED
    14 FRENCH WAY OF LIFE
    12 FARAH DES CAUX
    REGULAR CHANCES
    13 FLOWER BALL
    15 EMILIA CEIJY
    2 FOXY LADY YANKEE
    11 DAUGHTER OF THE OAK
    OUTSIDERS
    3 FOLETTE DU MANS
    8 ESPERANCE MIX

    Summary of the prognosis:

    Favorite
    14 – FRENCH WAY OF LIFE


    Heart stroke
    12 – FARAH DES CAUX

    Moment of madness
    13 – FLOWER BALL

    The ZEturf.fr forecast

    FRENCH WAY OF LIFE can reconnect with the palm

    French Way Of Life, currently “Poulidor”, could very well return to victory in this ZE5 event, Zeturf’s flagship bet. His only outing on the course that interests us ended in a victory. Grégoire Houel’s pupil has the necessary margin to go around the peloton on the small track. Flower ball gave regret on the grass last. She has already won in 1’12”9 on this track. If it republishes, it will not be far from the truth! Foxy Lady Yankee, at the top of his game, will not wait for them at the first level. Confirmed on the small track and with Eric Raffin, Farah des Caux will still put his heart on the track. Unshod this time, Daughter of the Oak can confirm its return to the foreground. Emilia ceijy faced a better-composed lot last and deserves credit. Le Mans folette and Busset Fair have not thrown in the towel for places.

    ZEturf.fr selection

    No. Horse Driver
    14 FRENCH WAY OF LIFE NIVARD F.
    13 FLOWER BALL DUBOIS J.PH.
    2 FOXY LADY YANKEE LAGADEUC F.
    12 FARAH DES CAUX REFIN E.
    11 DAUGHTER OF THE OAK PLOQUIN P. PH.
    15 EMILIA CEIJY RICHARD LG
    3 FOLETTE DU MANS VERVA PIE. Y.
    5 BUSSET FERIA ABRIVARD M.

    Quinté BetClic.fr forecast

    Irreproachable for several weeks, FOXY LADY YANKEE will make an ambitious debut on Friday at Vincennes. She can strike a blow in the quinté Prix Cléomède.

    Find all the BetClic predictions for the day of Friday, September 24, 2021

    The BetClic Blog

    Press selection

    Every day, Canalturf offers you to consult for the Quinté + race, the list of the 10 horses selected by the main newspapers of the equestrian press (Paris Turf, Tiercé Magazine, Bilto, France Turf, Turf Last, Le Progrès de Lyon, Ouest France, Paris courses, Le Parisien, France Soir, Turf, Le Favorite, Turf Matin, Presse Océan).

    Aslam

