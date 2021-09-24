Ranking: the best universities in the world and in France to find a job

Posted on Sep 24, 2021 at 3:17 PMUpdated Sep 24, 2021, 4:14 PM

Who are the best-off graduates when it comes to finding a job? Those of Anglo-Saxon universities, not surprisingly. This is what emerges from the QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022, unveiled this Friday, September 24, 2021. To set it up, the firm Quacquarelli Symonds, specializing in higher education, studied five indicators: partnerships between universities and employers (including internships), the careers of former students, the frequency of employer presence on campus, the reputation of employers and the employment rate of young graduates adjusted to the country average.

Result: at the world level, American universities monopolize the top of the ranking. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) takes the top step of the podium, followed by Stanford University and the University of California (UCLA). One institution makes its entry into the top 10: Cornell University, ranked 12e in 2020 *.

In France, only one establishment climbed into the top 20: the Institut polytechnique de Paris, with a fine 12e square. This is the first time that the establishment has communicated data. The reason ? It was born in 2019 from the merger of several other establishments (Ecole Polytechnique, Télécom Paris, Télécom SudParis, ENSTA Paris and ENSAE ParisTech).





Three other French institutions are making their entry into this list: the IMT Atlantique engineering school, the Grenoble Polytechnic Institute and the Ecole Centrale de Nantes. In total, eleven French establishments are among the 550 classified establishments (against 14 for Germany and 54 for the United Kingdom).

Besides the Polytechnic Institute of Paris, only one figure in the top 100: Paris Sciences & Lettres (PSL), at the 72e square. “Its score in the ‘reputation with employers’ category is the highest in France – 98.4 / 100, 14e globally – demonstrating the excellent perception of its graduates by employers around the world ”, indicates the press release of the study.

French establishments shine with the quality of their diplomas, the study notes. But they underperform in the connections between employers and students, who on the whole do not meet enough on campus.

* Quacquarelli Symonds has not released a ranking for 2021 due to the pandemic.