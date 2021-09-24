Rare earthquake in Australia spreads panic in Melbourne

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Southeast Australia on Wednesday without causing any casualties, shaking buildings in Melbourne and running out of panicked residents, in a region unaccustomed to earthquakes.

The earthquake, which struck only ten kilometers deep, surprised residents of Australia’s second largest city at 9:00 a.m. (11:00 p.m. GMT) and was felt for hundreds of kilometers around.

The United States Institute for Geological Studies (USGS) estimated the magnitude to be 5.9.

As Melbourne, in its eighth week of lockdown to fight Covid-19, braced for a third day of violent anti-vaccine protests, most residents were at home as the earth shook.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, responding from New York, insisted there were no casualties or significant damage.

He nevertheless conceded the “very disturbing” side of the earthquake for the population, in an area not used to tremors like Australia.

The rescue services of the state of Victoria, of which Melbourne is the capital, said they had received around 100 calls for help “largely for minor structural damage to chimneys and building facades”. Some have been passed from Dubbo, about 700 kilometers from the epicenter.

Scenes of panicked residents leaving homes have invaded social networks.

In Melbourne, 33-year-old Zume Phim, owner of Café Oppen, rushed into the streets during the earthquake.

“The whole building was shaking. All the windows, the glass were shaking, like a wave of tremors,” he told AFP. “I had never experienced this. It was a little scary.”

In a downtown shopping district, pieces of concrete littered the street.





– “Quite violent” –

“We were lucky that no one was in the restaurant at that time,” said an establishment on Facebook with the surrounding area lined with bricks and rubble.



“It was quite violent but everyone was a bit in shock,” Parker Mayo, 30, a cafe worker told AFP.

“I was sitting at work at my desk (…) It took me a while to figure out what it was,” Mark Holcombe, mayor of Mansfield, a small town nearby, told ABC television. from the epicenter of the earthquake.

Large-scale earthquakes are unusual in Australia. This was followed by six aftershocks with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 4.1, according to Geoscience Australia.

It is the biggest earthquake in the south-east in years, Mike Sandiford, a geologist at the University of Melbourne, told AFP.

According to him, an earthquake of this magnitude occurs every “10 to 20 years in South East Australia, the last was Thorpdale in 2012”.

“We had very large magnitude six in the late 1800s, although the precise magnitudes are not well known,” he added.

– Hundreds of demonstrators –

Work to repair the damage could be complicated by containment and the protests that continue.

On Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of people in construction gear once again demonstrated in central Melbourne to protest the compulsory anti-Covid vaccination for construction workers as most construction sites were abruptly closed in the city.

The Melbourne riot police, as the day before, fired rubber bullets to disperse them, after warning that further protests would “not be tolerated”.