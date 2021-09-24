Real estate prices continue to rise, but no longer for the same properties

DECRYPTION – The record for the number of real estate sales over 12 months has been broken. But it is now in the provinces that the market is most lively, which does not prevent the most beautiful products from being sold quickly and expensive everywhere, including in Paris.

All pessimistic predictions about the future of the real estate market have been overturned, for now. With 1.155 million transactions recorded over 12 months, a new record has even been set. What is changing is that, even in the opinion of the notaries of Greater Paris, it is now outside the capital, or even the Île-de-France, that things are happening. Indeed, if the Paris region has accumulated nearly 160,000 sales, it is because there are not far from 1 million in the rest of the territory. Taking advantage of a market that is more fluid than ever, buyers and sellers are having a blast in their quest for better housing and a better quality of life. Result, according to a revealing slip from a Parisian notary: the real estate market is reaching levels “Hysterically high”.

What about the “urban exodus” mentioned at the start of confinement? If some facetious minds like to jeer at Anne Hidalgo by pointing out that the mayor of Paris has recently chosen to abandon the city for