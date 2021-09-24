Real Madrid – Carlo Ancelotti: “Karim Benzema is like good wine, it gets better with time”

Carlo Ancelotti is madly in love with Karim Benzema. “I believe that for what he is doing, for what he achieved last season, Benzema must be on the list of players in contention for the Ballon d’Or.“Said the Italian technician from Real Madrid at a press conference.”Having said that, Karim has time to win it because I don’t think this is his last season. Karim is like good wine, it gets better over time“Ancelotti continued on the eve of the league game against Villarreal at home.

Will Benzema win the Ballon d’Or? “He’s a credible candidate but he can’t win”



The French international striker is going through a prosperous period, with eight goals scored in the first six days of the championship. Real are at the top of La Liga with two points ahead of defending champions Atlético Madrid and seven over FC Barcelona, ​​their great rival, who are only in seventh place after a disappointing start to the season. . Asked about Barça’s current difficulties, Carlo Ancelotti replied: “I watch, I assess and I focus on my team. I love football, I watch the matches, but I am not happy to see a team in difficulty, be it Barcelona or any other formation“.

