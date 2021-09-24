Record earthquakes on Mars detected by InSight

On the occasion of the thousandth day of the InSight probe on Mars, NASA and CNES announced that the mission had detected new seismic waves different from the previous ones and especially produced by earthquakes of record magnitudes.

On Earth, the rise of seismology during the first half of the XXe century was instrumental in revealing the structure and internal composition of our Blue Planet. Just like light waves, seismic waves are associated with reflected, refracted rays and they can be diffracted while propagating at speeds different according to their nature and the physicochemical conditions of the materials they pass through. The study of these waves reveals them to be very talkative about these materials and the structures they constitute. They have thus made it possible to map the interior of the Earth in 3D, showing the existence hot spot plumes.

During the second half of the XXe century, the rise ofastronautics made it possible to transpose the models and techniques of geophysics and geochemistry to other planets to do comparative planetology and see how other planets had evolved and structured themselves under different conditions. It is therefore a bit as if nature were a gigantic laboratory having experiences in various conditions with the planets, which allows us to understand the influence of such and such parameter on the state of a planet when varied. We obviously cannot do the same with the Earth which would be in a laboratory where we would do these experiments for example (to a certain extent numerical simulations Where analog, like experience VKS, can however help us to understand the planets).

It is therefore not surprising that we have filed seismometers on the moon and on Mars with the will to repeat the same research as on Earth via seismology, in the hope of making the same discoveries there. In the case of Mars, these are the famous probes Viking who brought these instruments to the surface of the Red Planet in 1976. Alas, the seismometer of Viking 1 did not function and that of Viking 2 was not in direct contact with the ground, which limited the information that could be obtained from the detection of earthquakes Martians.

A presentation at the beginning of 2018, before its launch, of the InSight mission (acronym for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport ; in French: Internal exploration by seismic soundings, geodesy and thermal fluxes). The video explains why planetologists want to understand the interior of Mars and why it no longer has a magnetic field. © Cnes

Mars tremors in Valles Marineris?

This is no longer the case with the French instrument Seis (Seismic Experiment for Interior Structures) which was deposited by NASA’s InSight mission, which celebrated its 1000e Martian (or sol) day on the Red Planet on September 18. Recall that the duration The average Martian sidereal day is about 24 h 37 min and the average length of the Martian solar day, often called “sol”, is 24 h 39 min. Insight allowed to specify considerably the internal structure of Mars and today two press releases, one of the Nasa and the other from Cnes, report the detection of the two most powerful “Mars tremors” detected to date and the highlighting of new characteristics concerning Martian earthquakes.

The strongest quake was magnitude 4.2 and its source was the most distant known so far, about 8,500 kilometers from InSight, but its precise location has yet to be determined. What we do know, however, is that it produced vibrations slow and low frequencies. Conversely, the second record earthquake had a magnitude of 4.1 and its source emitted rapid vibrations and high frequencies somewhere 925 kilometers from Seis. In both cases, these types of waves had not been detected until now and they carry new information.





In fact, the majority of signals detected appear to come from a source associated with Cerberus Fossae, a huge volcanic fault system located approximately 1,609 kilometers from Insight. Interestingly, Cerberus Fossae is known to have been geologically active for the last few tens of millions of years. But it might be more interesting to find out that the magnitude 4.2 earthquake originated from Valles Marineris, the famous Martian Grand Canyon whose we wonder if it might not be the manifestation of an analogue of plate tectonics on Earth.

InSight has detected more than 300 “earthquakes”

Article by Xavier Demeersman published on 12/21/2019

Listening to the internal activity of Mars and its jolts, InSight recorded 322 seismic events on the Red Planet in one year! The majority are very weak but two of them were stronger and deeper. Researchers believe they have found their origin.

On Mars also there are earthquakes, as planetologists supposed and demonstrated for a year masterfully the Seis seismometer deployed by the InSight lander. Even though the Red Planet seems petrified, its heart indeed continues to beat.

Last week, on the occasion of the AGU meetings (theAmerican Geophysical Union celebrates its hundredth anniversary) in San Francisco, mission researchers unveiled a first bulletin of recordings made since the deployment of the Seis seismometer on the surface of Mars. Intriguing fact: the rate of earthquakes keeps increasing, without geophysicists understanding why, passing “A few sporadic tremors after InSight landing” at a current rate of two a day, said Mission Chief Bruce Banerdt of the JPL. The total is now 322 ” Mars tremors “.

Mars is full of mysteries. The seismometer of @NASAInSight found a strange continuous signal at 2.4 Hz, apparently unrelated to probe activity or the weather, but excited by numerous shaking. This singular resonance acts as a natural seismic amplifier! pic.twitter.com/1gU3Qgs6cE – SEIS (@InSight_IPGP) December 18, 2019

Where do the biggest earthquakes come from on Mars?

Most of earthquakes The readings are weak but the researchers have pointed out two that really stand out from the others. Measured at low frequencies, not far from magnitude 4 on theRichter scale, their origin is probably in the coat, in the depths of the Red Planet, unlike the overwhelming majority of small tremors which are expressed in high frequencies (closer to the surface?). The first “major” earthquake occurred in May and the second in July 2019. Alice Jacob, planetologist at the Institut de physical de la Terre de Paris, locates these two events some 1,600 kilometers from the robot InSight, more exactly in Cerberus Fossae, a region on Mars notoriously known for its crevices symptomatic of recent (geologically speaking) seismic activity.

In their presentation, the team said they measured “magnetic pulses” every night around InSight without knowing the cause. The researchers do not exclude that this is a consequence of the interactions of the solar wind With l’atmosphere tenuous of Mars.