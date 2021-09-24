Refrigerant discharges exceeding the regulatory limit detected on the Flamanville EPR site

This event had “no consequence on the safety of the installations or on the health of the employees”, but was reported as “significant for the environment”, specifies EDF.

New incident in the Flamanville EPR (Handle). The management of the nuclear power plant under construction said a “significant event for the environment“to the Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN) after a “loss of refrigerant”, mid-September, causing the regulatory limit to be exceeded, we learned from EDF on Friday, September 24.

While, on September 15, the teams were carrying out an equipment maintenance operation, at the “draining of a chilled water production system located in the nuclear auxiliaries building” of Flamanville 3, EDF explains that a “Weighing of the refrigerant revealed a loss of 73.5 kg of fluid compared to the quantity initially contained”. “TOadded to the accumulation of refrigerant emitted for the year 2021, this constitutes an overrun of the regulatory limit established at 100 kg per year (172.4 kg on 15/09/2021) “, precise EDF on the plant’s website.





Yes “this event had no consequences on the safety of the installations or on the health of the employees”, this was nevertheless declared by the management of the Flamanville 3 power plant. “as a significant event for the environment on September 17, 2021 at the Nuclear Safety Authority”, adds EDF.

The operator recalls that “in an industrial installation, the refrigerants are used in the cold production systems” and “allow the cooling and air conditioning of different materials”.

The Flamanville EPR reactor, construction of which began in December 2007, was initially due to be commissioned in 2012. But it has faced many setbacks. Its cost currently stands at more than 12 billion euros according to EDF, against 3.3 billion expected before the start of the work.