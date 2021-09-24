Resignation of the envoy to Haiti, who denounces the “inhuman” expulsions of migrants

The Biden administration continues to be mired in controversy. US envoy to Haiti Daniel Foote has resigned, denouncing the “inhuman” expulsions by the United States of thousands of Haitian migrants as the country is plagued by growing insecurity from armed gangs.

“I will not join in the inhuman and counterproductive decision of the United States to expel thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, a country where our officials are confined in secure complexes due to the danger that represent the armed gangs controlling daily life, ”asserts Daniel Foote in his letter of resignation dated Wednesday and addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “We thank the special envoy Foote for his commitment to the country and to the people of Haiti,” responded the State Department requested by AFP.

Daniel Foote was seeking to expand his decision-making power over US policy towards Haiti, and the Biden administration decided it was not appropriate to give him so much control, a senior official also responded under the guise of ‘anonymity.





The use of suspended horses

Homeland Security Minister Alejandro Mayorkas “has told leaders of civil rights organizations that we will no longer use horses in Del Rio,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said . A temporary decision which follows the dissemination of photos showing border guards using the reins of their horse, sometimes as a lasso.

The United States had suspended the expulsions of Haitian migrants in an irregular situation after the earthquake that devastated the southern half of Haiti on August 14, but the regrouping in a few days of more than 15,000 migrants, the majority of them Haitians, under a bridge in Texas was a game-changer.

Since Sunday, the American migration services have already chartered 12 flights to return more than 1,400 people, including several hundred children, to the capital Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haitien, the country’s second city.

Daniel Foote was appointed on July 22 with the objective of “facilitating peace and stability” and the holding of “free and fair” elections after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, killed in his private residence by an armed commando July 7.