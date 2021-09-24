Rodrigue Solitude, shareholder of Respire +, is in police custody

A custody which falls within the framework carried out for several months by the investigators of the judicial police. Shareholder of Respire PLUS, Rodrigue Solitude is also the former chief of staff of the President of the Region, Ary Chalus.

September 23, 2021



The Respire + Company, a surgical mask manufacturing company based in Jarry has been the subject for several months of a preliminary investigation for alleged acts of embezzlement of public funds, aggravated fraud, corruption and illegal taking of interest.

For the time being, no information has filtered out on the reasons for the placement in custody of Rodrigue Solitude but, already worried in this case, he has already had to answer the investigators on the assembly and the purpose of the company but also on interactions with a factory of the same name installed in the Dominican Republic.





It was in fact last April that we learned that a preliminary investigation had been opened at the request of the Pointe-à-Pitre prosecutor’s office for embezzlement of public funds and hidden campaign financing. The investigations focused in particular on the endowments granted by the Guadeloupe Region to the company Respire +, the mask manufacturing plant.

A few days later, at the end of April, the Baie-Mahaultienne office of the President of the Region Ary Chalus was the subject of a search. Ary Chalus for his part assured that he had “a clear conscience“.

More than ever, the interference between Respire + and its Dominican counterpart “Respire mas” challenges investigators.

At the beginning of the month, Respire + had a new episode which was played out this time before the Tribunal des Prudhommes. An employee appealed to this jurisdiction to obtain payment from the said company.

The current custody of Rodrigue Solitude could write a new page in this file which had not failed to suffocate the last electoral campaign.