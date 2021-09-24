Roger Michell, director of “Love at first sight in Notting Hill”, is dead

He signed a romantic comedy classic: Love at first sight in Notting Hill. Roger Michell died Wednesday at the age of 65. The family of the South African filmmaker, screenwriter and producer revealed his death Thursday without specifying the causes.

Son of a diplomat, Roger Michell was born on June 5, 1956 in South Africa, and lived as a child in Beirut, Damascus and Prague, before returning to the United Kingdom.

He began his career in theater and television, directing series and television films. In 1996 by bringing the play to the screen My Night With Reg, he launched his filmography at the cinema.





“The Duke” expected on the screens

It was in 1999 that he obtained the consecration with Love at first sight in Notting Hill, worn by Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. The film traces the love story of a Hollywood star and a London bookseller.

Some of the main feature films of his filmography include Uncontrolled slips, with Ben Affleck and Samuel L. Jackson released in 2002 and My cousin Rachel, with Sam Claflin and Rachel Weisz, released in 2017.

In early September, he promoted The Duke at the Telluride Film Festival. The film due for release at the end of the year tells the story of the theft of a Goya painting by a taxi driver in London in the 1960s.