Romain Grosjean joins Andretti for 2022

Like a fish in water in IndyCar, a championship he discovered this season after leaving Formula 1, Romain Grosjean will do it again next year. This time it will be with a full program and within a renowned team. At the stage of rumor advanced for several weeks, the recruitment of the French driver by Andretti Autosport was formalized this Friday. In 2022, he will replace Ryan hunter-reay at the wheel of the # 28 single-seater in DHL colors.

After a decade spent in Formula 1 and a career that ended with Haas F1 in a spectacular accident from which he had survived at the end of last year, Grosjean made the choice to turn to the United States, where he confided to have found “a breath of fresh air” by embarking on this new chapter of his career.

For his first season, the Frenchman decided not to participate in the oval races, before giving it a try last month at Gateway. At the same time, he has impressed on the road circuit within the small structure of Dale Coyne Racing, securing three podiums to date, including two second places. It also remains on a third place won last week at Laguna Seca after a very remarkable comeback.

After his debut on the oval at 35, Grosjean now believes he is ready to run there regularly and also to participate for the first time in the Indianapolis 500 next spring. By joining the famous Andretti structure, a benchmark in the discipline across the Atlantic, he therefore signs for a full and complete season, while he is still fighting at the end of the 2020 season for the title of best Rookie against Scott McLaughlin.





“I am delighted to join Andretti Autosport and drive the # 28 DHL Honda next season”, rejoices Grosjean. “It’s a great honor to join such a great team like Andretti. Everyone in motorsport knows the name Andretti. I’m super happy and proud to ride with the team. I’m also proud to represent DHL. have known the colors of DHL in competition for a very long time. I could not be prouder to represent such a great company in IndyCar. I hope we will be successful together, it is our goal on both sides. “

“I also want to thank Dale Coyne Racing for giving me the opportunity to join the IndyCar. I had so much fun racing, and that’s what gives me the chance to race for the today. one of the best and most competitive teams in the world. “