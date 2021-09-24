Russian Grand Prix – free practice 1: Mercedes in front of Verstappen, Ferrari in ambush

Valtteri Bottas quickly found his bearings in Sochi. On a circuit that is successful for him, since it is there that he signed his first victory in 2017 and his last to date also in 2020, the driver of Mercedes n ° 77 left no one else the care of establishing the reference time for free practice 1 of the fifteenth round of the World Cup, Friday in the Olympic Park of the 2014 Olympic Winter Games.
Often very fast in action from the first practice, the Finn stopped the clock at 1’34 “427, on” soft “tires, thus relegating the two rivals for the world title, his teammate Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen (Red Bull) , at 0 “211 and 0” 227, respectively.
During this session, the future Alfa Romeo driver made his first outing on “hard” tires on this track with little grip because it was not used otherwise in the year, then he made two runs with the softest tires of Pirelli, before to redo two series in “hard”. A pattern followed by his stand neighbor, with a more “hard” exit at the end.
Fragile news at Ferrari
In short, at Mercedes we started to work on performance with the hardest compounds, while Verstappen exclusively turned “soft”, and ultimately little since he only completed 13 laps, complaining about the recovery system. energy from its Honda engine.
A source of concern for the Japanese engine manufacturer? Perhaps, because it must determine the best time in the season to install the fourth V6 out of quotas, which will then earn the Dutchman a start from the back of the grid. It could be for this weekend because, it must be remembered, Max Verstappen will be demoted three places on the grid on Sunday following his accident in the wheels of Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) at Monza.
Ricciardo 14th
Driven by the power of his Mercedes, Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) completed the Top 5 ahead of Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Lando Norris (McLaren), victim of an unexplained blockage of the rear wheels of his MCL32 returning to the pits, Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine).
Esteban Ocon (Alpine) appears in the second half of the table with his eleventh fastest time, as does the winner of the last Italian Grand Prix, Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), fourteenth, and Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo), fifteenth for his comeback after a forced break of two meetings due to a positive Covid-19 case.
