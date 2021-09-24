Ryder Cup: Tom Fleton, aka Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter, medically evacuated

Actor Tom Fleton, aka Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” series, was evacuated from the Whistling Straits golf course on Thursday during a gala tournament on the eve of the Ryder Cup in the United States. The organizers of the tournament, stage of the PGA tour, announced that the British actor had been taken to hospital without giving further details on his state of health or on the causes of the incident.

Bernd Wiesberger: “Proud that I am the first Austrian in the Ryder Cup”

“At today’s Ryder Cup Celebrity Game, actor and musician Tom Fleton suffered a course medical incident while playing for Europe, explained the US PGA in a statement. He was taken to the local hospital for treatment. No other clarification can be made“.





Ryder cup Team USA and Team Europe unveil their teams for the foursomes 29 MINUTES AGO

Tom Felton, who turned 34 on Wednesday, was conscious when he was evacuated on a cart. He teamed up with Finnish NHL hockey player Teemu Selanne against two US Olympic champions, former hockey player Mike Eurzione and former ice skater Dan Jansen in one of the three eleven-hole games that make up the Celebrity Tournament.

Ryder cup Americans unbeatable? They are stronger but in the end, it is (often) Europe that wins 5 HOURS AGO