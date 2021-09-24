Sampaoli and the Lopez-Mandanda competition at OM: “I know that Steve is an idol”

“I will give a sincere answer, I don’t want to be politically correct today, he said at a press conference. We just wanted to test Pau Lopez, see how he adapted to the group, to the system. For us, in our idea of ​​the game, the goalkeeper is another outfield player. He is the one who has the most time to make the first pass. We have to choose the best goalie possible for each game. Maybe depending on the characteristics, I’ll keep a goalie for each competition. Today, I don’t know. “



