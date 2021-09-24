Sampaoli and the Lopez-Mandanda competition at OM: “I know that Steve is an idol”

In Angers, Wednesday (0-0), Jorge Sampaoli had largely changed his team (Caleta-Car, Amavi, Luis Henrique ..). But the Marseille coach had not touched his goalkeeper, Pau Lopez, holder for four matches to the detriment of Steve Mandanda. This Friday, the Argentinian returned to the competition between the two men, which so far turns in favor of the 26-year-old Spaniard.
“I will give a sincere answer, I don’t want to be politically correct today, he said at a press conference. We just wanted to test Pau Lopez, see how he adapted to the group, to the system. For us, in our idea of the game, the goalkeeper is another outfield player. He is the one who has the most time to make the first pass. We have to choose the best goalie possible for each game. Maybe depending on the characteristics, I’ll keep a goalie for each competition. Today, I don’t know. “
While there are three matches left before the break, the French international (36) with 664 matches with OM therefore has no assurance of being aligned again. “I know that Steve is an idol of the club, he has to fight against a present, against a system, the competition is embodied by a goalkeeper who has just arrived, recalled Sampaoli. I know that can create discussions, controversies, Steve represents the history of OM and he has to face his present. “