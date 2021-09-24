More

    Sampaoli sends message to Longoria for the Mercato

    Present this Friday at a press conference two days before the reception of RC Lens, at the end of the eighth day of Ligue 1, the coach of Olympique de Marseille, Jorge Sampaoli, suggested that he lacked offensive solutions in its workforce, therefore sending a strong message to its president, Pablo Longoria.

    “A lack of goalscorer in our squad? We build the team knowing that we don’t have a lot of great finishers apart from Milik and maybe Payet. We had to insist on scoring goals, otherwise we will not win. We need players capable of scoring, finishing from our game. We need this type of player so that OM remain in their place, “said the Olympian coach to the press.

    to summarize

    Present this Friday at a press conference two days before the reception of RC Lens, the coach of Olympique de Marseille, Jorge Sampaoli, sent a strong message to its president, Pablo Longoria, for the transfer window.

