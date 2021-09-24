Sampaoli sends message to Longoria for the Mercato

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG – OM: top 10 Marseille scorers against Paris

Present this Friday at a press conference two days before the reception of RC Lens, at the end of the eighth day of Ligue 1, the coach of Olympique de Marseille, Jorge Sampaoli, suggested that he lacked offensive solutions in its workforce, therefore sending a strong message to its president, Pablo Longoria.

“A lack of goalscorer in our squad? We build the team knowing that we don’t have a lot of great finishers apart from Milik and maybe Payet. We had to insist on scoring goals, otherwise we will not win. We need players capable of scoring, finishing from our game. We need this type of player so that OM remain in their place, “said the Olympian coach to the press.

