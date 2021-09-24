Samuel Vaslin: “MBaye Niang is one of the most talented players in the Girondins” – Girondins

We interviewed the journalist and host of the Club des 5, Samuel Vaslin. We asked him about the signing of Mbaye Niang at the Girondins de Bordeaux.

What do you think of the signing of MBaye Niang at the Girondins?

I’m not surprised because we’ve seen that Gérard Lopez really wanted him these last days. But I find that he is a recruit who does not necessarily fall at the right time. Because Hwang has regained efficiency, Mara has brought in at the start of the season and is going to be able to bring something too. There are offensive recruits who have arrived and some who have already scored.

So it’s not a panic buy because we are 20 days after the end of the transfer window. But it’s a surprising buy, if not a little weird in the way, as there has been a stubbornness to recruit this player.

“Is that a number 9 already?”

Is this a good choice for Bordeaux?

Is it a good choice yes and no. Yes, because he remains an additional quality player in the workforce. Now, I still have the feeling that the workforce has been renewed this summer. So, I thought that until the Christmas break there was no particular need to add an additional player of this profile. Eventually, if there had been a real 9 why not, but a player of that profile, I’m not necessarily convinced.

What can be its place on the ground?

It’s number 9. Because I don’t see the club having talked so much about this position in a press conference to make him play on the side. This is the question I have been asking myself for 2 weeks: is it really the 9 that we need? Is that number 9 already? Because he has not always played at this position.





In my memories, he had really done a year in Montpellier when he was on loan. He hadn’t had an extraordinary season, but correct, it seems to me. When he signed for Rennes, he was positioned either in false nine or on the side. He could evolve in an attacking duo with Hwang, but the concern is that they are not necessarily two complementary players.

“Niang will not solve Petkovic’s main concerns”

Two years of contracts when you know his irregularity is a bit scary, isn’t it?

He is a player that Bordeaux had cheap, or that he did not pay. Rennes has a large percentage on resale. The idea is to say that if Bordeaux manages to revive this player who is still young (26 years old), and to sell him, maybe that can bring in some money. They will share the amount of the compensation with Rennes. So it can only be added value. This leaves time for the player to warm up for a resale why not at the end of 2022.

What can he bring to the team?

In intrinsic talent, he is one of the most talented players in the Bordeaux group. Now, it’s like Ben Arfa last year, talent is nice, but if you don’t go behind… it’s not a guarantee of success to have a former crack in his club. He can probably put a 10 goal in the season, if it’s a good season for him. But he will not solve the main concerns of Petkovic to play higher with a real number 9 who scores and occupies the defenders.

