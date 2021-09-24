Sanctions maintained for De Jong and Busquets, Koeman suspended 2 games

FC Barcelona had to share the points Thursday on the lawn of Cadiz (0-0). Barca played more than 25-10 minutes after Frenkie de Jong was sent off. The Dutchman received two yellow cards in the space of five minutes (61st, 65th), the second due to a dangerous tackle. The Blaugrana had announced via a statement that they would appeal this decision. The same goes for the yellow card received by Sergio Busquets at the very end of the match. The Spanish League’s competitions commission ruled later today on Friday, as reported RMC Sport.





And the penalties distributed by the referee of the meeting, Carlos Del Cerro Grande, were confirmed on appeal. The second yellow card collected by Frenkie de Jong was maintained, as was the rusk received by Sergio Busquets, guilty of throwing a second ball which was on the field on an opponent in possession of the ball. Ronald Koeman, sent off in the 97th minute for having protested too vehemently to the fourth referee according to the main judge of the game, was sentenced to two games of suspension. The Dutch technician will therefore not be present on the Barça bench against Levante (September 26) and especially for the trip to the den of Atlético de Madrid (October 2).