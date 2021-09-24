seasonal illnesses are back

Gastroenteritis, bronchiolitis, colds, flu … With the gradual end of barrier gestures, town doctors and pharmacies are seeing a strong comeback in winter illnesses.

Flu, gastro, colds … While the Covid-19 epidemic is on the decline, seasonal diseases are making a comeback. Winter 2020 was marked by a low presence of winter viruses. The flu, for example, has circulated at an all-time low.

“There are many more cases, last year it was very limited”, confirms on BFMTV Elsa Gonzalez, pharmacy assistant. “Throughout the cough department, it is difficult to provide, it is difficult to have the quantities that we want,” she adds.

Gradual abandonment of barrier gestures

For the general practitioner Jean-Philippe Dancoine, the resumption of these diseases comes mainly from the return to a normal life thanks to the decline of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have a resumption of the festive activity, of the convivial activity, the gatherings in small places without wearing a mask, without any barrier measure (…) all this means that ultimately we have an increase in these pathologies” , explains the doctor on our antenna.

Increased cases of bronchiolitis

This epidemic resumption also worries Public Health France, in particular on the cases of bronchiolitis, widespread in babies, which had fallen sharply during the winter of 2020-2021.





“An epidemic of greater magnitude than that observed each year is possible next year because of the reduced immune stimulation induced by the weak circulation of the virus this winter, in a context of lifting of barrier measures”, underlines the organization.

A “less trained immunity”

In 2020, bronchiolitis represented ten times fewer emergency room visits than normal. Therefore, “the immunity of children has not been requested, so it may rebound,” confirms the liberal pediatrician and president of the National Union of French Pediatricians, Brigitte Virey.

“Children will have less trained immunity”, but not only against bronchiolitis, because the gastroenteritis epidemic has also been very weak this year, “we can then say that all infectious diseases are likely to rebound,” explains the pediatrician.

The flu, which affects an average of 2.5 million French people each year, only affected 1.25 million people during the last flu season. The seasonal flu vaccination campaign will begin on October 26.