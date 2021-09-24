“Semi-separated”: Elon Musk and singer Grimes are no longer in the same space-time

The billionaire and the musician are no longer on the same wavelength: the latter announced to the site Page Six, on September 24, that the couple was “semi-separated”. They will continue to raise their 1 year old baby boy together.

Elon Musk and Grimes have split after three years of relationship. It is the American site “Page Six” which unveiled the information on September 24, the billionaire having declared that the couple was “semi-separated”: “We still love each other, we see each other frequently and we are on good terms. . “

Elon Musk allegedly cited the couple’s schedule and distance as an explanation for their “semi-breakup”: “It’s mostly that my work at Space X and Tesla requires me to be mainly in Texas and abroad. , and that his work is in Los Angeles. ” Adding that when announcing their separation, the singer was “near him, with Baby X in the adjacent room.”

In video, at 10 months, Elon Musk’s films are already playing the synthesizer

“Baby X”

Elon Musk and Grimes had become parents, on May 4, 2020, of a little boy with the sweet name of X Æ A-12. This is the billionaire’s sixth child, and the musician’s first. The latter had solved the mystery on the meaning of the first name two days after his birth: “X, the unknown variable, Æ, which I pronounce” Ai “for love or artificial intelligence, A-12 which is the precursor of SR-17 ( our favorite plane) (it’s the Lockheed SR-71, the fastest plane in the world, editor’s note), no weapons or defense, just speed. Strong in combat but not violent. The A also stands for “Archangel”, my favorite song “.





The couple had yet been forced to change, California law prohibiting the use of numbers in first names. Elon Musk and Grimes had therefore decided to replace the number “12” by the letters “Xii”. The child is henceforth named X Æ A-Xii.

A very discreet duo

The couple, rarely seen in public, attended the last Met Gala on September 13 in New York. But if the Canadian artist, real name Claire Boucher, had been photographed arriving on beige carpet in futuristic and silver outfit, it was only later, far from the objectives, that she was joined by the entrepreneur.

It was already at the Met Gala, in May 2018, that Grimes and Elon Musk had decided to formalize their affair. The couple reportedly met online after Elon Musk shared the video for a Grimes track on Twitter, confessing it was the best clip he had seen in a long time.