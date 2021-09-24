seven flights from the island of La Palma canceled this Friday

The company managing the Spanish airports announced its decision during the day, without specifying the number of passengers concerned.

Air traffic begins to suffer the first consequences of the eruption of Cumbre Vieja. The seven flights scheduled for Friday, September 24 at the airport on the Spanish island of La Palma, in the Canary archipelago, have been canceled due to the large cloud of ash released by the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which has erupted since Sunday. , announced Friday the managing company of the Spanish airports (Aena).

Three departing and four arriving flights, all within Spanish territory, have been canceled, a first since the start of the eruption, Aena said on her website, without giving any indication of the days. following.





“Given the increased risk for the population due to the current eruptive episode”, the archipelago authorities have announced that they have “issued a compulsory evacuation order for [les quartiers de] Tajuya, Tacande de Abajo and the non-evacuated part of Tacande de Arriba “, in the municipality of El Paso. Authorities did not say how many people were affected.

Several violent explosions and the opening of a new eruptive mouth were observed on Friday at the volcano, announced the Volcanological Institute of the Canaries.