several changes in the list of Brazil

Already ! Two weeks after the victory of Brazil against Peru (2-0), on the 10th day of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Tite publishes a new list of 25 players (out of 44 observed) for the next three deadlines of the Am-South zone.

Undisputed leader of the qualifying phase (8 wins in 8 matches), six points ahead of the Argentinian rival, Brazil must face Venezuela, in Caracas (11th day, 8/10), Colombia, in Bogota (5th day late , 10/10) and Uruguay (matchday 12, 15/10) in Manaus.

The puzzle of Ligue 1 clubs

A program that should cringe on the side of PSG, whose match against Angers is scheduled for October 15 (10th day). In addition to the Argentines, Mauricio Pochettino will have to do without Neymar and Marquinhos, three days before the match against Leipzig (3rd day of the Champions League). Suspended, number 10 will not participate in the 1st match of the Seleção.

The two Parisians will share their time alongside Emerson Royal, who moved from Barça to Tottenham this summer and called up, unlike Dani Alves, who made his return to the selection after two years of absence in September, but now without club and forgot from Titus’s list. In front, Roberto Firminio and Richarlison (knee) are not summoned, unlike Vinicius Jr, in full fluff with Real Madrid.





Paqueta called, not Bruno Guimarães

Olympique Lyonnais, which hosts AS Monaco on Saturday, October 16, should also be deprived of Lucas Paqueta, once again summoned by Tite, unlike Bruno Guimarães, who was not selected. Olympique de Marseille could be deprived of Gerson – again summoned – to face Lorient on Sunday, October 17.

The players summoned by Titus:

Guardians: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Guilherme Arana (Atlético Mineiro), Emerson (Tottenham) Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Lucas Verissimo (Benfica Lisbon), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Environments : Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (OL), Edenilson (Internacional), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Gerson (OM)

Attackers: Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin), Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Neymar (PSG), Raphinha (Leeds United), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid), Antony (Ajax)