she attacks her hairdresser following a failed haircut and receives 230,000 euros

A young woman who had made a career as a model sued a hairdressing salon. This failed haircut had caused her “a serious nervous breakdown and trauma.”

In India, a court ordered a hairdressing salon to pay 20 million rupees, or more than 231,000 euros, in damages to a model for a botched haircut, reports Sud Ouest, which quotes an AFP dispatch.

According to the judgment rendered by the city’s consumer court, Aashna Roy had gone to New Delhi, to a hairdressing salon in an upscale hotel in 2018. She then requested a 10-centimeter haircut from the spikes.

“However, to the shock and surprise of the complainant (Aashna Roy), the hairdresser cut all of the hair, leaving only 10 cm and barely touching her shoulders”, details the judgment.





Lost contracts

The complainant had made a career as a model for hair product advertisements. The court ruled that this sloppy haircut had resulted in “a serious nervous breakdown and trauma.”

“There is no doubt that women are very careful and careful when it comes to their hair,” the ruling adds. “They spend a considerable amount of money to keep them in good condition. They are also emotionally attached to their hair,” said the judgment.

“She lost contracts and suffered a huge loss which completely changed her lifestyle and shattered her dream of becoming a top model,” he also said. The salon, which can still appeal, will have to pay more than 230,000 euros within eight weeks of the order.

