she burns herself in the second degree while making a soup

New incident with a defective Thermomix. A resident of the Alpes-Maritimes was burned in the first and second degrees after the stopper of her food processor jumped during cooking

The Directorate General for Competition, Consumption and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) had however warned users of the TM31 model of the Thermomix kitchen machine. More marketed since 2014, it is still talking about it with this new incident in the Alpes-Maritimes. According to our colleagues from Nice Matin, the cap of the Thermomix would have jumped in the face of a resident and this in the middle of cooking a soup. The boiling liquid would have caused serious injuries.

Similar accidents

Already in 2019, similar accidents had been reported by UFC-Que Choisir, after several cases of burns during the preparation of hot soups or sauces. Long before, in 2015, UFC-Que Choisir wrote on its site, “Ms. X bought her Thermomix TM31 food processor in October 2012. Last January, she burned her hands and forearms seriously while using it” . Accidents reported to Thermomix which had stopped marketing this model in 2014. Only many homes were still equipped.





The circumstances of the accident

While the inhabitant of the Alpes-Maritimes was preparing a soup, her robot cooker began to vibrate “strangely”, she reports. A few seconds later, the machine explodes in his face causing first and second degree burns. The husband, alerted by his screams, notices the wounds and brings him to the pharmacy where he is given a cream and where he is advised to go to the emergency room. Understanding that it is serious, the Azuréenne will stay more than fifteen days with home care.

The couple contacted the company Vorwerk which markets the food processors. This offers 4,000 euros in compensation, which is not enough for the victim and her husband. They then decide to line up behind a lawyer. The two hope to have a fault with the machine recognized. More than 80 complaints have been registered worldwide on the Thermomix TM31 model.