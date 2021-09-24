She decided to bring down the Rome mafia

The Casamonica had made the headlines in 2015 during the kistchissime funeral in the capital of “Uncle Vittorio”, whose coffin had roamed the streets of Rome on a golden hearse pulled by horses.

A helicopter had dropped rose petals, and posters pasted outside the church where his funeral was being celebrated presented him as the “King of Rome,” while those attending the ceremony were greeted by music from the ” Godfather”. Although some of its members have boasted of being able to challenge traditional mafias, the Casamonica have long been seen as an admittedly violent but local criminal gang.



Family members even came to speak on Italian television.

But that all changed this week, when a court in Rome classified the family as a mafia association and sentenced five of its members to terms of up to 30 years in prison for drug trafficking, extortion and usury. “This is a very important verdict because it destroys the illusion that there is no mafia in Rome,” Nando Della Chiesa, professor of sociology of organized crime at the University of Milan. “The city finds it difficult to accept the fact that there are not only elements of the powerful Calabrian (‘Ndrangheta) and Neapolitan (Camorra) mafias here, but that there is also a local mafia,” he adds. -he.

“He had his entrances everywhere”

The Casamonica, who have their roots in the Gypsy community, arrived in Rome in 1939 from Abruzzo. By the time of Patriarch Vittorio’s death in 2015, his descendants were known to law enforcement for their activities as ruthless lenders with a penchant for bling. Vittorio had studied with a powerful friend from the lowlands of 1970s Rome, Enrico Nicoletti, nicknamed the “cashier” of the Magliana gang, a group that controlled drug trafficking in the capital.





Just like Nicoletti, “Uncle Vittorio” had knowledge in high circles, “in the police, in the Vatican … He had his entries everywhere, got everything he wanted”, according to a witness. Once enriched, the family built villas with swimming pools adorned with marble, gilded furniture and large statues of horses, alluding to their origins as horse traders.

“The fight will continue”

After forming links with Colombian traffickers, they embarked on cocaine trafficking. In a major crackdown in 2012, 32 members of the clan were arrested and assets worth several million euros were seized, drawing the attention of the authorities. In 2018, the mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi ordered the destruction of eight villas built without a permit belonging to the Casamonica, decorated with thrones, false frescoes and lions. “The fight will continue,” she promised this week.



The Casamonica do not have a chief, but function as an “archipelago” of islands linked together by arranged marriages, according to a report by the Organized Crime Observatory (CROSS). Women play an important role but are not allowed to work outside their homes. As for adolescent girls, they are taken out of the school system when they have their first period. Romantic relationships with non-Gypsy women are considered dangerous, according to the report.

“They destroyed my life”

It was one of these women, Debora Cerreoni, ex-wife of Massimiliano Casamonica, who agreed to testify against her former in-laws after having been for years controlled, humiliated and threatened. “They destroyed my life (…) I had not married only Massimiliano, but the whole clan with”, she declared in court last year. When she tried to run away, “they took me away. They threatened to dissolve me in acid ”.

She eventually managed to escape, and her testimony was crucial in helping investigators finally understand the world of the Casamonica and in particular their language, a mixture of Gypsy, Abruzzo dialect, and Roman slang. “The impact of this verdict on the clan is not yet clear, but one thing is certain: it no longer benefits from the impunity it may have had at one time,” said Nando Dalla Chiesa.

