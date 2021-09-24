The famous toy, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2020, is making its grand entrance to the Parisian museum, where the statues of 300 personalities reside.

Sophie La Girafe, the timeless toy that makes pouic, sold more than 70 million copies in sixty years, celebrates her birthday by joining the Musée Grévin in Paris. The statue was unveiled this Wednesday evening.

“It is a great pride of course but it is especially moving tonight to see this 18 cm tall lady join the greats of this world” declared to France Bleu Stéphanie Arnaud, deputy general manager of the Vulli company.





“Sophie has gone from 18 centimeters to a height of 1.70 meters, so that visitors can take her in their arms”, she adds, specifying that the statue was not made of wax, but of silicone. : “She’s sweet and it’s really an identical replica.”

Stéphane Barret, historical sculptor from the Musée Grévin, worked for a year on this project: “We have been working on it for a year, to reproduce identically the color, the gradient of the legs, the spots, the pink of the cheeks and from the mouth. ” The statue, which also makes noise, like the real doll, was installed next to the Little Prince.

