Shocked by the inhuman expulsion of Haitian migrants, the special envoy of

After only 2 months in office, Daniel Foote sends a scathing resignation letter to the US Secretary of State. Foote writes that he did not want to be associated with the inhumane decision to deport Haitian migrants from the United States. The footage of the Texas operations shocked him deeply.

Caroline popovic

•

updated on September 23, 2021 at 3:26 p.m.



After only 60 days in Port-au-Prince, Daniel Foote, the United States’ special envoy, realized the utter failure of the White House’s policy towards Haiti. The recommendations he passed on to his hierarchy at the State Department were never taken into account.

It is the unbearable images, which have toured the world, of violence against Haitian immigrants on American soil that prompted his resignation with immediate effect.

🇺🇸🇭🇹 Border police prevent migrants from Haiti, including women and children, from entering #USA

The Supreme Court ordered the Biden administration to maintain a policy that requires asylum seekers to “wait in Mexico.” pic.twitter.com/OtYuN1RmYs – kissa (@miniakissa) September 20, 2021

I will not be associated with the inhuman and counterproductive decision of the United States to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, a country where American officials are confined in secure complexes due to the danger that represent the armed gangs controlling daily life. Daniel Foote, resigned United States special envoy to Port-au-Prince



Sent to Haiti at the end of July 2021, Daniel Foote’s mission was to work with political actors to find a solution to the crisis after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. He was responsible for presenting a timetable for the establishment of the elections.

The United States and other diplomatic missions in Port-au-Prince issued a statement of support for the unelected de facto Prime Minister, Dr Ariel Henry, as Haiti’s interim leader, and continued to boast its “political accord” to the detriment of another broader and earlier agreement led by civil society … this cycle of international political interventions in Haiti has produced nothing but disastrous consequences.

The policy of the White House to accelerate, at all costs, the expulsions of Haitian migrants has been criticized internationally. The immigration officers, on horseback, who chased the migrants have been suspended from their duties.

In Haiti, non-governmental organizations, in denouncing these abuses, also criticized the silence, considered complicit, on the part of the Haitian authorities.

A seasoned diplomat who lacks diplomacy

This is not the first time that Daniel Foote has left a diplomatic post in a hurry. In 2019, he was still the US Ambassador to the Republic of Zambia when he was recalled to Washington. The President of Zambia, Edgar Lungu, refused to work with him.

Ambassador Foote had publicly criticized a 15-year prison sentence imposed on a gay couple arrested red-handed.