should we be worried about the passage of the sulfur dioxide cloud in France?

The cloud reached the south of France on Thursday evening, but fortunately the phenomenon should not present any danger.

Five days after the Sunday eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the island of La Palma in the Spanish Canary Islands, a cloud emitted by the volcano reached the south of France on Thursday evening. Pushed by the prevailing winds, this cloud is notably composed of sulfur dioxide (SO2). According to the Canary Islands Volcanological Institute (Involcan), between 6,000 and 11,500 tonnes of sulfur dioxide are spat into the atmosphere daily.

But should we be worried for all that? Potentially, this acidic air pollutant could have repercussions on health and cause “irritation of the mucous membranes, skin and respiratory tract”, notes the Ministry of Ecological Transition on his site.

Morocco and southern Spain particularly affected

In this specific case, it would seem that the cloud, resulting from the first eruption in fifty years of the Spanish volcano, is diluted in the upper atmosphere. It should therefore not present sufficient quantities of sulfur to constitute a danger in France, according to La Chaîne Météo.

The weather forecasting body also notes that the rains expected overnight from Saturday to Sunday should lower the sulfur to the soil, which would then be washed away by the said rains.





“However, it is likely that the sectors closest to the Canaries, under the prevailing wind, will experience a deterioration in air quality, such as Morocco and southern Spain,” says La Chaîne Météo.

The cloud driven by the winds

“The wind will gradually push (the cloud) and make it go up to France in a fairly dispersed way. It will travel a little more than 2000 km, this cloud will disperse so the sulfur dioxide concentrations will be much lower. than in Morocco “, analyzed Thursday Marc Hay, journalist from BFMTV specializing in meteorological phenomena.

From daily life West France, the scientist Mark Parrington, attached to the Copernicus program, judges that the problematic component is located “at approximately 5000 meters of altitude” and should not if necessary “not have real impact on the nature or the health” of the populations and the environment it will fly over within the cloud.

According to the specialist, adverse effects such as acid rain “are more likely to occur near the Volcano, near La Palma”. According to The Parisian, the cloud will be evacuated from France on Sunday.

About 6,100 people evacuated

The eruption of Cumbre Vieja left no injuries or fatalities. On Friday, the phenomenon had led to the evacuation of around 6,100 people, including 400 tourists.

The managing company of the Spanish airports has announced the cancellation of the seven flights scheduled for today at La Palma airport due to the thick cloud of ash from the erupting volcano. The Canary Islands Volcanological Institute reported the opening of two new eruptive vents, from which lava flows were emerging.

The speed of the lava flows, which have devastated part of the island in recent days, has slowed significantly, reports Agence France-Presse (AFP) and authorities are no longer able to predict if and when they might arrive. in the Atlantic Ocean. This meeting between lava and sea is feared because of the emission of toxic gases that could result from it. The rash could last between 24 and 84 days.