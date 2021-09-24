“Since my vaccine, I have had a hard time”: Jérémy Chardy takes a break

VACCINE – Physically flat since being vaccinated against Covid-19 after the Olympics, Jérémy Chardy has suspended his season. Without knowing when he can resume.

“I regret that I did the vaccine.” Jérémy Chardy was forced to suspend his season without knowing for how long, due to a reaction to the Pfizer vaccine against the Covid. “Since I had my vaccine (between the Olympics and the US Open, editor’s note), I have a problem, I am having trouble. So I can’t train, I can’t play “, declared the tricolor tennis player to AFP, Thursday, September 23, explaining to feel violent pains all over the body as soon as he makes a physical effort. For several weeks, the 34-year-old from Pau wondered about the origin of these almost paralyzing pains. “Now I have been to see two doctors, I have done some tests so I know what I have and the most important thing is to take care of myself. I even prefer to take more time to take care of myself and to be sure. that in the future I won’t have any problems rather than trying to get back on the court as quickly as possible and end up with more health problems “, he added.

All the info on Covid-19: the challenge of vaccination

The problem is that we have no hindsight on the vaccine– Jérémy Chardy, French tennis player

“In the head, it’s difficult because I don’t know how long it will last. For now, my season is stopped and I don’t know when I will resume”, added the 73rd player in the world, still in shock 24 hours after receiving the results of his analyzes. “It’s frustrating because I started the year really well, I was playing really well. And then I went to the Games, where I felt great too. And now my season is at a standstill and I don’t know when I’m going to start again. It’s frustrating especially since I don’t have ten years left to play (…) So now I’m sorry, but I couldn’t know. “

Read also 130 athletes agree to be vaccinated “as soon as possible”

“I feel bad, bad, bad”: Oscar De La Hoya, vaccinated and tested positive for Covid

Bronze medalist in Rio in 2016, sprinter Christophe Lemaître also had “bad reactions” to the vaccine. He had been forced to forfeit the French championships, thus not achieving the minimums to participate in the Tokyo Games this summer. “The problem is that we have no hindsight on the vaccine. There are people who have had similar things, but the durations have been really different”, noted Jérémy Chardy, based on what the doctors consulted told him. Especially since at his age, a prolonged stoppage can put an end to his career. “I’m 35 in February so right now I might be a little bit negative, but this is the first time I have thought that next season might be my last. . I’m thinking about it…”, he admitted. “It’s difficult because I was having fun and wanted to play longer.”

On the same subject

The most read articles Pass of arms between Marion Maréchal and Marine Le Pen about Eric Zemmour LIVE – Covid-19: the number of closed classes down sharply Winter tires or compulsory chains: here is the map of the departments concerned INFO LCI – “Hang the Whites”: the Paris Court of Appeal releases Nick Conrad LIVE – Submarine crisis: London tries to mend with Paris

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.