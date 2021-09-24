Slimani tackles Rudi Garcia and evokes Algeria!

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

Islam Slimani does not seem to regret Rudi Garcia. The Algerian international striker from Olympique Lyonnais was at a press conference on the eve of Lorient’s reception at Groupama Stadium. The latter was asked about the methods of his new coach, Peter Bosz, compared to that of Rudi Garcia: “It has changed in the style of play, in the way of pressing, of preparing our matches. We have more possibilities than last year. This style is more suited to us I think ”. The former coach of Lille or Olympique de Marseille will appreciate.

Later, the striker returned to the privileged link he has with the Algerian selection: “Going to selection is always something big, special for me. It is an additional source of motivation. And that helps me in terms of pace and confidence. “A pace and confidence that Olympique Lyonnais will need, while Moussa Dembele will miss the next few weeks of competition due to injury.

Place to @slimaniislam before #OLFCL 🎙: “Physically, I feel very good. I have resumed competition with the selection. @ MDembele_10 is very important for the team. I hope it will resume soon. To follow the conference live👉https: //t.co/3n6jcNaN74 pic.twitter.com/taRIazwpIz

An absence that could benefit Islam Slimani: “We would have liked to have Moussa with us, but it’s football, we can all go through it, I hope he will come back soon. In the meantime, I hope to continue the matches. “.