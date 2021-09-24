Sophie Marceau aware of her power of seduction: her cash confidences

Celebrities are often asked about social issues. In particular the actors who often play characters with stories of all kinds. And this is particularly the case of Sophie Marceau. The actress is currently playing in the film Everything went well, directed by François Ozon. In this feature film, his character must organize the assisted suicide of his father André. A subject on which she spoke in the columns of the World this Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

“I think that the person who is going to die does not have all the rights… but a little all the same. It is courageous to go to die, and if people are not courageous and they are afraid, it is necessary be there. I don’t think this is the time to settle scores, “she says. And his notoriety often requires him to express himself on other subjects of society such as this one.





“This people side, where we ask you to have an opinion on everything. At the same time, it is a chance to be able to say things. It is also important sometimes… On all the subjects, I leave with the quarter turn . I’m not forcing myself. That’s why I have to calm down a bit. I’m not a strategist enough, “said the heroine of La Boom.

And in the columns of Figaro this September 22, Sophie Marceau also confided in the look she has towards men. Indeed, since it is known, the actress of 54 years is much adulated. “I am very happy to move men by my beauty but I would also like them (…)

Read more on the website of Here

Elizabeth II: her adorable response to a letter from a little French boy

Maxime Dereymez (Dance with the stars) injured: he gives news on his state of health

This week in Here: Eric Zemmour very close to his young 28-year-old advisor

Nadège Lacroix (Secret Story) ready to become a mother? his open-hearted confidences

Philippe Etchebest papa: his tender confidences on his relationship with his son Oscar-Louis