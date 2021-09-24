Splatoon 3: Hairy in the spotlight in Story Mode

The Nintendo Direct last night allowed us to discover a little more about Splatoon 3, and particularly its Story mode.

Scheduled for 2022, Splatoon 3 had little news since its announcement in February, but tonight’s Nintendo Direct addressed that. In a new trailer, we were able to discover new images of the multiplayer mode first, then some extracts from the story mode. We discovered three maps, including the return of a map from the first episode, Gruppy Galleries. Obviously, this new episode will also be accompanied by other new elements, starting with new weapons. In addition to three weapons which are modified versions of the weapons already existing in the previous episodes (Super Shield, Burst Launcher and High Piercer 5.1), we spotted two new ones in the trailer: the Assault crab, a kind of tank that can take a spherical shape or a crab shape, and the Super mollusk, which will transform you into a tentacle creature that doubles as a grappling hook.

Map “Balibot suburbs”

Map “Galeries Gruppy”

Map “Column Canyon”

Weapons: Assault Crab (left) and Super Shield (right)





Weapons: Super Mollusc (left) and Burst Launcher (right)

But the majority of this trailer focused on story mode. If we don’t yet have all the details of its content and plot, here’s what we know:

The plot will take place at Alterna, a region of the Cité Clabousse, and will focus on the return of mammals, which had disappeared from the world of Splatoon 3 (apart from the referee chats). We should also know more about the origin of the Inklings.

Our protagonist comes from the Cité Clabousse, accompanied by his Salmioche. The latter will be able to help in the fight against the Octarians.

A strange substance named “shaggy porridge” seems to invade Alterna. Looks like this is a hairy living organism, capable of growing hairs on other organisms that affect it, with the exception of the Salmioche which seems to enjoy it.

We will find familiar faces : Malcamar, Ayo, Oly, DJ Octave, etc …

Splatoon 3 is still expected for the year 2022 on Nintendo Switch, without further details for the moment.