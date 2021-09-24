Sponsorship Tesla, electric Cayman, Citroën AMI sales … the VE news of the week

Did not have time to follow the news of the electric vehicle this week? Automobile-Propre looks back on the five pieces of information that you shouldn’t miss.

Tesla stops its referral program

Tesla has just decided to stop “until further notice” its sponsorship program. If the Californian group has not officially justified this decision, Elon Musk had already stressed that the program was expensive for the manufacturer.

The suspension of the sponsorship program is rumored to be only temporary. The manufacturer was working on a new device.

Skoda lifts its foot on plug-in hybrid

Focusing more and more on its 100% electric offer, Skoda is changing course in terms of engines and announces the end of plug-in hybrid engines.

Without delivering a definitive calendar, the boss of the brand indicated that there would be no more new plug-in hybrid models in the years to come. The models already launched will continue their careers until the end of their life cycle, that is to say between 2026 and 2027.

Skoda is not the only manufacturer to ease off the plug-in hybrid. Mercedes also announced recently that it would no longer invest in this technology.

Citroën AMI: time to take stock

Appeared on the market a year ago, Citroën’s little electric license-free seems to have found its audience. According to the chevron brand, 9,000 copies of the AMI have been sold since its launch, including 6,500 in France.

What motivate the manufacturer to extend the marketing of its small electric. This will soon be available in Spain, Belgium, Portugal and the United Kingdom.





Porsche prepares the electric Cayman

Porsche is accelerating its turn towards electric. After the Taycan range and the next Macan, it is the Cayman’s turn to abandon its thermal engine.

According to the media Car and Drivers, the electric Cayman will arrive by 2025, when the model will be renewed. A sizeable challenge for the brand’s engineers, who will have to try to keep the sport’s philosophy.

Foreshadowed by the Mission R concept, the future electric Porsche Cayman should be based on the PPE platform, developed jointly with Audi. Battery included, its weight should not exceed 1650 kilos.

Airbus launches its flying taxi

Airbus flies towards alternative engines and presents its new electric flying taxi.

Capable of carrying up to 8 passengers, the CityAirbus NextGen announces 80 kilometers of autonomy at 120 km / h. It will make its first test flight in 2023.

