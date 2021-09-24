More

    Stade de Reims (2-1): Gourvennec draws a major lesson

    Tuesday, during his press conference, Jocelyn Gourvennec had estimated that his team was playing well despite the disappointing results but that he lacked the efficiency to achieve his domination on the scoreboard. Last night, his Mastiffs were realistic in front of goals, hitting twice against Stade de Reims in the first period and thus launching themselves perfectly towards a deserved success in the end.

    This is what the LOSC technician wanted to retain in his post-match analysis: “It’s not a perfect match but it’s a full match. We had a full first period, with a lot of energy. and dynamism, by giving nothing to Reims and by being efficient. It is this efficiency that must be remembered and which was lacking against Wolfsburg (0-0, in the Champions League) and Lens, it allows us to open the score and it immediately gives something else “.

    Gourvennec satisfied with the effectiveness of LOSC

    LOSC coach Jocelyn Gourvennec welcomed his team’s effectiveness against Stade de Reims (2-1). This is what he had asked the day before at a press conference, believing that he lacked only that to his Mastiffs to win matches.

