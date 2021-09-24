Stade Rennais, ASSE, Girondins, FC Nantes

Zapping Goal! Football club Stade Rennais: the 10 biggest sales of the Rouge et Noir

The M’Baye Niang case (26 years old) seems to finally come to an end. According to L’Équipe, the Stade Rennais striker is expected at Haillan in the coming hours and, this time, nothing should stand in the way of the signing for the next two seasons (plus one optional) of the Senegalese international at Girondins de Bordeaux.

The presence of intermediaries in this case delayed its finalization, but Niang’s efforts in terms of salary – from € 250,000 gross monthly in Brittany, his emoluments will fall to € 80,000 in Gironde with the possibility of inflating them according to his performances – did the rest. Not to mention his desire to stay in L1 after having notably exchanged with his former teammate at SM Caen and SRFC, Benoît Costil.

Hwang remains No. 1 in Petkovic’s eyes

This does not mean that Niang – who had been training away from the pro squad in Rennes since his return from Al-Ahli loan – is coming to conquered ground. In the speech which was given to him, the sports daily indicates that he was told that he landed in a role of challenger while Ui-jo Hwang has just scored three times in two days.





Even if he has maintained himself physically, it will also probably take a little time for Niang to regain form after a last season where his playing time did not match his first two exercises in Rennes: 12 goals in 38 L1 matches in 2018-2019 and 11 goals in 31 matches the following year. The case is therefore not yet won for a player still followed by ASSE and FC Nantes not long ago.