Stade Rennes – Clermont: an increasingly regular attendance for Ligue 1

Once again numerous last night at Roazhon Park, the spectators are coming in large numbers for the Ligue 1 matches.

On paper, we perhaps did not expect to see so many people for a Rennes-Clermont, on a Wednesday at 19:00. Only last night, the spectators had come in number: 24,109 identified at the end of the game. This shows the enthusiasm that was present for a pivotal match, concluded in the most beautiful way by a historic 6-0.

And on closer inspection, the crowd is still great in Rennes, for championship matches, even against teams without “stars” or communities present in Rennes. Thus the Clermont match attracted more spectators than the first Europa Conference Conference match against Tottenham (21,671 spectators), and significantly more than the qualifying match against Rosenborg (14,872 spectators).

If the red and black supporters love their team and the championship, this can also be explained by the solid base of 15,000 subscribers who do not have to pay a substantial sum for European Cup or Cup matches. The pricing policy is also to be called into question, the prices often soaring according to the prestige of the adversary. The match against Paris Saint-Germain on October 3 could be revealing in this direction, the subscribers having moreover been given a priority purchase of 24 hours before the general public, within the limit of a quota of 5000 places. .



