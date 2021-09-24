Star Wars: KOTOR – 18 years later, it emerges on a new machine

Cult RPG of the turn of the century, Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic marked a whole generation of fans. While a remake will be released soon on PC and PS5, the original game will be releasing on Switch.

The original version of KOTOR will be released on Switch, eighteen years after the game was first released on Xbox and then PC. Bioware’s role-playing game will therefore emerge in a full version, portable everywhere, promising hours of play rich in rebound. However, we regret not to find a visual facelift or a review of certain gameplay mechanics that could turn out to be dated. The purists will appreciate them to find the game as it was at the time.

It will be noted that in recent years, the Switch is hosting more and more Star Wars games classics, such as Star Wars Episode 1: Racer, Star Wars: Republic Commando or Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy. This time, thanks to KOTOR, Switch players will be able to discover the rich universe developed by Bioware, choose their destiny and strive for the light side, or the dark side …





Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic will be released on November 11 on Switch. It is already possible to pre-order it on Nintendo eShop, for € 12.49.

