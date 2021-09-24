Stéphane Bern married to his young companion Yori? Several important clues sow the seeds of doubt

It has been several months now that Stéphane Bern (57) formalized his relationship with Yori Bailleres (37 years old), his youngest in his twenties. Since then, no question of hiding for the couple. On social networks they never stop showing their love. Yori Bailleres is undoubtedly the most active, regularly sharing photos of their accomplice duo or simply of the man he loves. This was the case this Friday, September 24, 2021. The former candidate for Mister Gay Europe (2007) and creator of the gay dating site The Circle of Socrates has indeed seized the social platform to declare his love for Stéphane Bern by unveiling a magnificent snapshot of him in black and white, captured during a cocktail party. In legend, in addition to sharing his happiness, Yori hinted that they maybe got married.





“What do you want, the beauty of her soul amazes me more and more day after day … #my husband #elegantissime“, we read.”You are married ? Full of happiness to both of you“, hastened to ask as confirmation one of the subscribers. A question which remains for the moment still unanswered. But, on the image, impossible however not to notice a ring on Stéphane Bern’s left ring finger.

While waiting to learn more, it is in any case certain that the figure of France Televisions and keen on French heritage has been on a cloud since his love at first sight with Yori. Inseparable, they spent a summer that was all about a honeymoon, traveling all over Europe. Sunsets in Greece, walks on the beach in Portugal … The couple breathe happiness!