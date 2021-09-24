still more than 2,300 classes closed due to the coronavirus





1:15 p.m .: The results of the pandemic in figures

The novel coronavirus pandemic has made at least 4,725,638 dead in the world since the WHO office in China reported the onset of the disease at the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources this Friday at 10 a.m.

More than 230,520,700 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the start of the epidemic. The vast majority of patients recover, but a still poorly evaluated part retains symptoms for weeks or even months.

12:15 p.m.: In Russia, still no restrictions in sight

Despite the bad figures, the Russian presidency once again ruled out any major restrictions on Thursday, while since confinement in spring 2020 no strict measures have been imposed to protect the economy.

President Vladimir Putin, contact case after the appearance of a major epidemic focus of dozens of patients in the Kremlin, has been in isolation since the beginning of last week.

11:40 am: In Austria, the leader of the far right is offended that he is thought to be secretly vaccinated

The leader of the Austrian far-right Herbert Kickl held up a medical certificate on television on Friday proving that he did not have Covid-19 antibodies, in order to “cut short the rumors” according to which he would have been made “vaccinate in secret”.

The only defender of vaccination at this level of responsibility in this central European country, the head of the Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ) summoned the press to retort “a frontal attack on his credibility”.

11:25 am: Less than 2,400 classes closed in France, announces National Education

Less than 2,400 classes (2,366) were closed Thursday because of the Covid-19 epidemic, a figure down from last week and which represents 0.45% of classes in the country, announced on Friday the Ministry of Education.

Nearly 3,300 classes (3,299) were closed a week ago, or 0.63% of classes in the country, according to ministry figures.

11 a.m .: New record for daily deaths in Russia

Russia recorded a new record of daily deaths due to Covid-19 on Friday, vaccination remaining sluggish and containment measures absent despite the wave of the Delta variant which has hit the country since the summer.

According to the daily report provided by the Russian government’s crisis center, 828 people have died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Russia is the most bereaved country in Europe by the pandemic.

10:43 am: Donation from the United States to Bangladesh

The United States will deliver 2.5 million doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh, bringing the total doses given to one of the poorest countries in the world to more than 9 million.

9:35 am: The pandemic has also reduced the supply of alcohol in the United States

After microprocessors, spirits: global supply difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic are causing targeted shortages of alcoholic beverages in the United States, according to several local authorities.

Authorities in Pennsylvania have since Sept. 17 limited the sale of certain brands to two bottles per person per day, “due to persistent disruptions in the supply chain and a shortage of products,” a door said on Thursday. – speech of the management of the State Alcohol Commission.



9 a.m.: How the pandemic and shortages boosted … robot activity The small white machines with wheels stamped “Starship” have been roaming the streets of Milton Keynes and Northampton since 2018. But the Covid and its consequences have given a boost to their activity. > To read in this article. 8:30 am: The Cambodian “Festival of the Dead” canceled after contaminations of monks

Cambodia has canceled its “Festival of the Dead”, an annual celebration in which Buddhist worshipers pay homage to their deceased relatives, after the appearance of the coronavirus among monks in the capital.

The cancellation of the festival was “necessary to control the spread of Covid-19 (…) as Cambodia reopens schools and plans to reopen the country,” Prime Minister Hun Sen said in a statement Thursday evening.

The party, which began on Tuesday, will end prematurely this weekend after nearly 50 Buddhist monks tested positive for the coronavirus and authorities closed their temple in Phnom Penh.

7:50 am: Wearing a mask, paying tests, health pass … The schedule for the next few weeks Health indicators are improving in France, without the end of the crisis in sight. In the coming days, various measures, between restrictions and relaxation, are expected. We take stock in this article. 7 am: Political tensions around the anti-Covid strategy in Polynesia

The assembly of French Polynesia opened its budget session on Thursday in Papeete, a first session dominated by the anti-Covid strategy, while 400 opponents of the vaccine obligation demonstrated in front of the institution, according to the police.

The budget session traditionally opens with general policy speeches by the president of the assembly and the president of French Polynesia. This time, these speeches mainly focused on the epidemic, vaccines, treatments and Doctor Jean-Paul Théron. The muscular arrest of this doctor in a health center on Monday in Tahiti, then his custody, shocked Polynesia.

6:20 am: Most restrictions in Portugal lifted

Portugal, which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, will lift most of the health restrictions still in place from October 1, the government said on Thursday. Closed since spring 2020, bars and nightclubs may reopen for customers with a health pass (vaccination or negative test). This same pass will cease to be compulsory for staying in a hotel or having a meal inside a restaurant on weekends. The capacity limits of shops, cafes and cultural spaces will also be lifted, but the mask will remain compulsory in closed places.

5:53 am: Cuba reopens bars and restaurants this Friday, closed since January

Cuba’s bars and restaurants, closed since January, will gradually reopen from this Friday in a large part of the country, including Havana, the authorities announced, underlining the good progress of the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus.

This reopening of 533 public and private establishments responds to the “successful vaccination process” on the island, Trade Minister Betsy Diaz explained on television.

5:50 am: 36,000 fraudulent health passes in nature? Health Insurance is hunting fake health passes: 350 procedures have been initiated, targeting some 270 caregivers suspected of fraud and 36,000 insured persons suspected of having benefited from it, the organization announced Thursday. More information in our article.

5:47 am: The recession continues at the hospital The decline in Covid-19 patients continued in hospital on Thursday, confirming a clear improvement since the beginning of the month, according to statistics published by Public Health France. The number of hospitalized patients fell to 8,237 from 8,414 the day before, with 301 admissions. They were around 11,000 at the start of September. Critical care services, which treat the most serious cases, welcomed 71 new patients on Thursday. In total, there were 1,609 Covid-19 patients in these services, against 1,656 on Wednesday and 2,294 on September 1.

5:45 am: Hello everyone and welcome to this live stream dedicated to the news of the Covid-19 pandemic in France and around the world.