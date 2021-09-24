Stocks to watch tomorrow on the Paris Stock Exchange Monday, September 27, 2021

(AOF) – ADLPartner

ADLPartner / ADLPerformance achieved net income group share of 4.75 million euros in the first half of 2021, up 23%. The operating profit amounted to 6.89 million, or 10.8% of the gross margin against 10.2% in the first half of 2020. The improvement in the results of ADLPartner SA, Converteo and the Spanish subsidiary, as well as the continued reduction in the loss of the ADLP Assurances subsidiary offset the lower performance in marketing services activities in France, which remain affected by the aftermath of the health crisis.

Bonduelle

The agrifood group will publish (after market close) its annual results.

LDLC





At the last Annual Combined General Meeting held on Friday September 24, LDLC shareholders approved the proposal to pay a dividend of 2 euros per share for the 2020-2021 financial year. As a reminder, the group has already paid an interim dividend, on an ordinary basis, of 0.50 euros per share (detached on February 23, 2021 and paid out on February 25, 2021).

Plastic Omnium

The acceleration of the semiconductor crisis is now reflected in a sharp revision of global automotive production to 73 million vehicles, against 79 million in July 2021. In the second half alone, IHS is now revising its forecast downwards. 15%. In this context, Plastic Omnium lowered its forecasts for 2021. The automotive supplier is now counting on growth in turnover (against “a strong rebound previously”).

Quadient

The group will publish (after market close) its half-year results.