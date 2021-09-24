Strasbourg, Yilmaz, David, the supporters, Gourvennec had things to say

Zapping Goal! Football club LOSC: the wall Mike Maignan in figures

The group

“Leo Jardim is still arrested and Jonathan Bamba, we should find after Strasbourg. Renato Sanches, it will still be too fair. But Monday morning, he will be with us. He is already running very well.”

Busy week

“We continue our series. We are not going to complain about playing every three days. The most important thing is Strasbourg. To confirm the victory against Reims. The players are aware that we must continue. We must not no longer have an air hole. “

Strasbourg

“This team had a difficult start to the season, but remains on a good dynamic. Always difficult to play at home in La Meinau. Up front, it’s tough. Ajorsque, it’s a very good striker in L1. It will take their cause problems and it won’t be easy. Be solid with the game and the mind. But the players know how to handle that kind of thing. “

The substitutes

“Sometimes the second wind has to come from the sidelines. It wasn’t always the case and we all talked about it together. A player who does not start the game is disappointed, I can understand that. But then he has to give everything if he comes in. The same goes for the one who goes out. He took part in the effort. He tired the opponent. That’s why everyone must be concerned. “

Yilmaz and Yazici

“He has a lot of experience. He prepares well, he is very meticulous, very professional. He is present in the big matches, even if he could have opened the scoring in Lens. He is a player with character, but we can exchange with him (Laughs). Yazici? He’s a great talent and he would like to have more playing time. It’s normal and I accept the fact that he is not always happy. Like Burak, he had to character, but we also exchange. And I tell him that I expect more from him. “





Jonathan david

“He’s in better shape, and earlier, compared to last season. He became u an important player, by his state of mind and his investment. He scores important goals. If I was still a player, I will be very happy to have a partner like him. “

The supporters

“We want a stadium with noise and party. But we must be able to be safe in a stadium. We should not even ask the question. I can not imagine that a supporter has the skull open.”