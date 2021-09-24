Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League: New Artwork Features The Four Anti-Heroes Before The DC FanDome

Like the second game produced by Warner Bros. Games internally within the studios in Montreal, namely Gotham Knight, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is determined to put itself forward to make fans wait until the launch of the DC FanDome. Thus, the developers of Rocksteady have, in turn, released an artwork that illustrates our four troublemakers, determined to hide Superman and his acolytes.

It is true that for over a year now, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League hasn’t been talked about much.. It must be said that with the recent release of the film directed by James Gunn (at work behind the Guardians of the Galaxy for the competitor Marvel), which tried to make people forget the disaster of the first film Suicide Squad by David Ayer, it was worth better not to confuse people.

Still, communication seems to resume on the side of Rocksteady, which is not without delighting fans of the studio and the DC Comics universe.. In less than a month, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will benefit a new presentation, but at present we do not know what form it will take during the DC FanDome : a new trailer? Gameplay? The two ? The bets are open.

To keep players happy until this unprecedented revelation on October 16, brand new artwork has been released to quickly illustrate the four main characters that will be featured in the game (Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot and Captain Boomerang), as well as the game logo, in the center.





Remember also that the game of Rocksteady promises to be different from the Batman Arkham series on which they worked. since it is a third person shooter, or TPS, in which you will play the four Villains mentioned above. Besides an adventure to go solo, the game will benefit from online features to allow players, up to four, to take control of the entire gang to exterminate the Justice League and is expected on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

About Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League