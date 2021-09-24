Super Mario Bros, the movie: Chris Pratt reacts to Nintendo’s announcement, “a dream come true”

For its Nintendo Direct last night, the Japanese manufacturer had promised us to linger, for a good forty minutes, on the new features to come on Switch in the coming months. Nevertheless, this dear Shigeru Miyamoto came to pass a head during the event to tell us about the animated film Super Mario Bros. and to reveal to us part of his cast.

Among the 5-star cast of actors who will lend their voice to the inhabitants of the Mushroom kingdom, it’s Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World, Avengers) who will have the privilege of overtaking the famous mustached plumber in red overalls. He will also be accompanied by the following actors:

List of actors participating in the animated film Super Mario Bros: Anya Taylor-Joy in the role of “Peach”

in the role of “Peach” Charlie day in the role of “Luigi”

in the role of “Luigi” Jack Black in the role of “Bowser”

in the role of “Bowser” Keegan-Michael Key in the role of “Toad”

in the role of “Toad” Seth Rogen in the role of “Donkey Kong”

in the role of “Donkey Kong” Fred armisen in the role of “Cranky Kong”

in the role of “Cranky Kong” Kevin michael richardson in the role of “Kamek”

in the role of “Kamek” Sebastian maniscalco in the role of “Spike” Charles Martinet (the American voice of Mario, the one behind the famous “It’s-a Me, Mario!”) is also mentioned in the cast to perform a surprise cameo.

Following this revelation, Chris Pratt took to Instagram to share his enthusiasm with his community and that of Nintendo. If it is for him a ” dream come true », The actor talks about his memories of the license and his love for Super Mario Bros. which he played on an arcade machine. He still does not realize and says he is aware that many people would have done anything to be in his place.This is also why he says he is working hard to be up to the role: unfortunately, he still invites us to wait a bit to discover Mario’s voice.





Super Mario Bros, animated film version, is overseen by Illumination Entertainment studio (Despicable Me, Minions), under the supervision of Shigeru Miyamoto, and is expected for a theatrical release for the holiday season of 2022. In the script, we find Matthew Fogel (The Lego Great Adventure 2) and, behind the camera, Aaron Horbath and Michael Jelenic (Teen Titans Go!). If the exact date is known for North America, it remains to be specified for the rest of the world and will be communicated, depending on the region, later.

