Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: the announcement of the new character is finally clear

Hopes were high for last night’s Nintendo Direct, which could have lifted the veil on Super Smash Bros.’s next playable character. Ultimate: alas, nothing was announced… except precisely the date of its lighting, very soon.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate holds a pride of place in Nintendo’s catalog and every announcement about it is a real event. As it happens, a huge community is waiting for the new fighter to join the roaster : if it was not revealed during the Nintendo Direct last night (to the chagrin of many spectators), we do know, however, that it will be during a special stream.

This will therefore be done on Tuesday, October 5 at 4 p.m. French time. Masahiro Sakurai will thus make a big focus on this last head of the Fighters Pass volume 2 with gameplay do you want some here and the turn of his game mechanics. the show will also feature the ultimate Mii costumes (we were treated the last time to those of Dante from Devil May Cry or Dovahkiin from Skyrim). The forecasts are open and the appointment is made!