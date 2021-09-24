Tales of Luminaria: a surprise announcement and a very rhythmic excerpt reveals the characters

The Tales of license continues to grow, thanks to the arrival of the brand new component, Tales of Arise, and, soon, the release of a new opus on smartphones. Except that since its announcement, the action RPG had only been revealed on the surface, but a recent livestream came to deepen the subject and revealed, in passing, a nice surprise.

Let’s keep the surprise announcement for last and start by talking about the new information we just learned about Tales of Luminaria. The iOS and Android game, to be released at a still unknown date, had already announced that the casting of this new version would be entirely original.. If we quickly understood that none of the characters from previous iterations of the license would pass a head in this mobile component, the mystery still remained thick on the roster of characters to be discovered.

This is good since Bandai Namco has just unveiled its cast, and the least we can is that it is already full: thus, twenty-one characters (yes, you read that correctly) will be playable in Tales of Luminaria, as evidenced by the video at the top of the article in which we can see the in-game rendering of the characters in action in parallel with their presentation .

List of Tales of Luminaria characters

Leo Fourcade

Celia Arvier

Michelle bouquet

Lisette Regnier

Yelsy

Lucien Dufaure

Maxime Hasselmans

Vanessa Morax

Edouard Rouquier

Lydie Delacroix

Ana-Maria Marschner

Charles

Raoul

August wallenstein

Alexandra Von Sonne

Bastien Forge

The place

Gaspard Herbet

Hugo simon

Amelie Laurence

Falk

The second half of the video also gives us a preview of gameplay footage, whether it’s fights or cutscenes that feature the newly revealed characters. In addition, this very rhythmic video worthy of a punchy anime opening comes at the right time for the surprise that Bandai Namco reserved for us. Like Tales of Arise or Scarlet Nexus, the publisher plans to accompany Tales of Luminaria with an animated series as revealed by Funimation’s Twitter account.

Tales of Luminaria is expected on iOS and Android. If the recent livestream gave us a lot of new information, other points still need to be underlined, such as the release date of the title which is always announced for “soon”.

