Telephone: millions of smartphones risk being deprived of the Internet from September 30

Many digital devices could be deprived of an internet connection as of September 30. At issue: the expiration of a digital security certificate.

At issue: the expiration of a digital security certificate, the IdentTrust DST Root CA X3. It was the computer security researcher Scott Helme who warned against the effects of this expiration in an article published on his blog and relayed by Phonandroid.





So this could affect many old devices that still rely on IdentTrust DST Root CA X3. In particular, devices released before 2017 are affected. Sometimes a simple update can fix the problem.

How to avoid the breakdown?

According to Scott Helme, a third of Android phones could be affected by the September 30 blackout. They must install version 2.3.6 Gingerbread or an earlier version to be able to maintain the internet connection. For Apple devices, to avoid this issue, users of macOS 10.12.0, iOS 9 or earlier are advised to update the firmware. The same goes for the PlayStation 4.