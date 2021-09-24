Terrible news for the SRFC season

While we thought the Rennais Stadium cured of its ills this Wednesday after the victory as sparkling as historic against the promoted Clermont 6-0, here is that the Breton club has just received a very sad news, which could harm the good results of the club this season.

Stade Rennais: The SRFC loses its ultras!

Everything seemed to be going better on Rennes in recent days, after the 6-0 victory against Clermont Foot. Author of a remarkable performance, Bruno Genesio’s men returned to victory after a black series of three consecutive defeats in Ligue 1. If the coach of the SRFC was cautious after the meeting, saying that there was still a long way to go to go, this victory however brought a considerable renewal of confidence in a workforce still in search of automatism. A good dynamic unfortunately hampered by very bad news.





Roazhon Celtic Kop, Stade Rennais’ main group of supporters, have taken the shocking decision to suspend all activities until further notice. Via a press release on social networks, the legendary entity of the Breton club indicated that this followed the theft of a home tarpaulin. An event that the latter qualify as “ambush”. “We would like to inform you that we are suspending all of our activities inside and outside the gallery. The effect of this announcement is immediate and for an indefinite period., writes the RCK. The reason that leads us to take this heavy decision is the theft of our home tarpaulin in circumstances worthy of an ambush on one of our members and which directly affect the safety of his family.“, informed the RCK on Twitter.

The SRFC will therefore be deprived of its group of supporters number 1 this Sunday at 1 p.m., against the Girondins of Bordeaux and in Arnhem against Vitesse next Thursday in the Europa League Conference.