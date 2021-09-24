TEST Death Stranding Director’s Cut: a PS5 version that kindly entertains peepers

Death Stranding is a production that has divided a lot of players. Catastrophic for some, masterful work for others. Sony Interactive Entertainment made the decision to release a so-called “Director’s Cut” edition, a name that Hideo Kojima doesn’t necessarily like. On the day’s program? New renderings, new missions, new equipment … In short, the total! What did we think of this new version? It’s time to give you our impressions.

Death Stranding is much brighter on the PlayStation 5.

If you already have the game on PS4 and want to transfer your data, know that your brain will smoke all over the place and your neurons will explode. And for good reason, nothing is intuitive, you have to go “in-game”, not have any current activities and go to a specific menu to send your save to a dedicated server. You must then rush into the menu of the PS5 edition to recover your adventure. Only here, there is a big “but”. Say goodbye to your shared content (which will be replaced by new on the new server ”), also forget the goods and vehicles recovered (or not) on the ground. In other words, it’s frustrating and annoying. Why not have done something simpler? Is it so difficult to leave / transfer the found objects? In short, we have to deal with …

Let’s talk little, let’s talk well and let’s get to the point, the graphics. Without surprise, Death Stranding is much brighter on the PlayStation 5. The only thing is, there are some imperfections. As ? In “Performance” mode, which pushes the framerate at its maximum (60 fps), we have seen textures and decor elements appear from time to time without warning. This small defect disappears if you favor the other mode, “Quality”, which boosts the image in 4K. Here, fluidity is still there; just that the 60 fps waver at times, but nothing in and of itself. For once, we advise you to play it in top quality to remove these small visual gaps. Another point, it is possible to switch to “wide screen” (21: 9). Admittedly, two black bands appear on the TV, but what a pleasure to have a wider vision, especially to anticipate certain enemies. Anyway, the choice is given to us and it’s really nice.

Regarding the handling, some features of the DualSense are used to properly immerse the player. Thus, the vibrations are in agreement with the actions in the image. For example, when sat moves, we feel the footsteps of the character on either side of the controller. Depending on the situation, the triggers, allowing you to keep your balance or use a weapon, become slightly harder. It’s addicting, fun and doesn’t tire like some games.

Obviously, a new mission is available and does not add much, apart from increasing the lifespan. Thus, a place makes its appearance, Ruined Factory, where we have to retrieve a somewhat … special cargo. The environments, still devastated, are pleasing to the eye. And the new elements in the game, what’s new doctor? Well the team added the bridge Chiral which makes it possible to pass difficult places (ravines or others) with ease, or even Jump Ramps for crossing / jumping long distances with a vehicle; little advice, try them with a motorbike, you will fly to other skies…





The experience remains masterful and entertaining.

Do you want more ? The cargo catapult comes to say hello and gives the possibility of ejecting, far, very far, objects of all kinds, the Maser Gunhe masters machines with electricity in two stages, three movements, and the Buddy bot, a robot / companion, can transport large packages, but also serve as a means of transport. All these additions bring an “assisted” side to our odyssey which is becoming a little too easy for our tastes. These novelties go a little against the spirit of the game which is to manage with few means to achieve our ends. Of course, you are free to use them or not, but the temptation will always be too strong, you will not leave them lying around in your inventory …

For the delirium, a race track is born; yes, yes, you read that correctly. This content is aimed at people who have already completed this production in every way, but frankly, it’s not … crazy. So you’re going to use resources to try and have fun with something unnecessary and, most importantly, boring. And to finish, loading times are now almost non-existent. A game starts quickly, no need to wait long minutes in front of your screen. A real happiness.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is a good port, with some nice visual additions and quick load times. Regarding the new content, there is food and drink, it’s a bit up to us to sort it all out. This new edition is, in our opinion, intended mainly for players who have never touched this dantesque work which marks the spirits. Others will be a bit frustrated to lose various equipment and vehicles while transferring their save. Despite the additions softening the difficulty, the experience remains masterful and entertaining. What to do if you missed it …

