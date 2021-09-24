Thailand wants to reduce quarantine to attract travelers

Thailand’s National Communicable Disease Committee will offer shorter quarantine periods for foreign travelers.



As the plan to reopen Bangkok and 4 other tourist destinations has been postponed until November, the committee wants to reduce the quarantine period in order to revive the tourism industry and stimulate the economy.

A reduced quarantine according to the vaccination status

If this proposal is approved, some groups of foreign visitors will only need to be quarantined for 7-10 days instead of 14.

Opas Karnkawinpong, director general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said the quarantine would be reduced on a case-by-case basis.

Dr Opas was speaking after a meeting of the health committee chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, Anutin Charnvirakul.

The DDC aims to reduce the quarantine period to just seven days for visitors fully vaccinated and tested by RT-PCR.

If approved, they will be tested upon arrival and again on day seven, Dr Opas said.

The quarantine will last 10 days for visitors without a vaccination certificate, he said.

They will have to undergo two RT-PCR tests, the first on arrival and the second before the end of their quarantine period, he said, noting that visitors in this category must arrive by plane.

The current 14-day quarantine period will be maintained for visitors arriving by land and without a vaccination certificate, Dr Opas said.

They will undergo two PT-PCR tests upon arrival and after 12-13 days of quarantine, he said.

These measures will apply to visitors from all countries, said Dr Opas.

Reducing the quarantine period for visitors will not worsen the Covid-19 situation, as the project to reopen the Phuket Sandbox has shown that visitors are not the cause of epidemics, he said. he said, pointing out that local infections are.





Learning to live with the Covid-19

“The reduction in quarantine periods is symbolic of the desire to coexist with Covid-19,” said Dr Opas.

“This will not only help tourism and businesses, but will also benefit those who continue their studies.”

“It is difficult to eliminate the virus from society in a short period of time,” he added.

“It’s about adapting and coexisting with the disease and reducing the death rate and the cases of severe symptoms.”

Mr Anutin said the committee decided to propose to the Covid-19 Situation Administration Center (CCSA) to shorten the quarantine period, noting that it should be shortened to stimulate the economy.

The policy will be implemented in some tourist areas and officials will assess their state of preparedness based on vaccine coverage, the local Covid-19 situation and the occupancy rate of hospital beds. -he adds.

These areas will first welcome Thai tourists next month to assess their readiness before welcoming foreign tourists in November, he added.

The committee also noted a plan to administer doses of Pfizer vaccine to children aged 12 and older to prepare them for the start of the school year.

He also noted a plan to deliver vaccines to the public from next month until December, when some 125 million doses of the vaccine are expected to be available, he added.

In total, 52 million Thais, or 90% of the population, will be vaccinated, said Anutin.

The Covid-19 situation in the country has improved, but there are still many new infections and deaths, prompting agencies to seek better treatment options for patients.

Most of the new infections were detected in metropolitan Bangkok and the southern border provinces, he said, noting that there were also new groups in prisons where those infected were effectively isolated.

Source: Bangkok Post